Pune parents booked for marrying 16-year-old daughter to 28-year-old man
India
Parents in Pune have been booked after marrying their 16-year-old daughter to a 28-year-old man, a clear violation of the law.
The wedding happened last December in Solapur, but only came to light this April when someone tipped off the child helpline at 1098.
Police registered an FIR under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, which is meant to protect minors from such situations.
Authorities urge calling child helpline 1098
Officials visited the girl's home and confirmed she was married, even finding her wearing a wedding necklace.
The case is now moving to Solapur police for further action.
Authorities are urging everyone: if you hear about a child marriage, call the child helpline at 1098. Reporting can help protect children from exploitation and keep communities safer.