Pune parents booked for marrying 16-year-old daughter to 28-year-old man India Apr 05, 2026

Parents in Pune have been booked after marrying their 16-year-old daughter to a 28-year-old man, a clear violation of the law.

The wedding happened last December in Solapur, but only came to light this April when someone tipped off the child helpline at 1098.

Police registered an FIR under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, which is meant to protect minors from such situations.