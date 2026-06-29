Pune police use gait analysis in Ketan Agarwal Lohagad murder India Jun 29, 2026

Pune police are bringing in gait analysis, a way to match how someone walks, to help solve the murder of real estate agent Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort.

They will compare accused Chetan Chaudhary's walk from CCTV footage with a new video of him, since he tried to hide his face with a hoodie during the crime.