Pune police use gait analysis in Ketan Agarwal Lohagad murder
India
Pune police are bringing in gait analysis, a way to match how someone walks, to help solve the murder of real estate agent Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort.
They will compare accused Chetan Chaudhary's walk from CCTV footage with a new video of him, since he tried to hide his face with a hoodie during the crime.
Chetan Chaudhary, Siya Goyal custody extended
Chaudhary and Agarwal's fiancee, Siya Goyal, will stay in custody until July 3 as police search for missing evidence, including Agarwal's passport and deleted digital files.
Investigators have already reconstructed the crime scene with Goyal and now want to see if Chaudhary's statements line up.
The investigation is still unfolding as police work to piece everything together.