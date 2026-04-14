Pune private water tankers stop services from April 15

Police seize tankers over fitness certificates

Following the accidents, police have started seizing tankers without up-to-date fitness certificates.

Operators say they're being unfairly singled out because of administrative delays and the lack of a facility to conduct fitness tests.

Plus, a new rule now requires every tanker to have an extra helper on board, making operations more expensive.

Meanwhile, locals are frustrated with the city for not providing proper water pipelines, leaving them stuck relying on private tankers in the first place.