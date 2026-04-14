Pune private water tankers stop services from April 15
Starting April 15, private water tankers in Pune are halting their services, hitting areas like NIBM Annex, Mohammadwadi, and Kharadi the hardest.
This comes after two tragic tanker-related deaths sparked public outrage.
To make things tougher, repairs at the Bhama Askhed water supply unit mean many residents (especially in newer neighborhoods) are left scrambling for alternatives.
Police seize tankers over fitness certificates
Following the accidents, police have started seizing tankers without up-to-date fitness certificates.
Operators say they're being unfairly singled out because of administrative delays and the lack of a facility to conduct fitness tests.
Plus, a new rule now requires every tanker to have an extra helper on board, making operations more expensive.
Meanwhile, locals are frustrated with the city for not providing proper water pipelines, leaving them stuck relying on private tankers in the first place.