Pune records 2nd-highest February minimum temperature since 2015
Pune's Shivajinagar clocked a minimum temperature of 19.2°C on Sunday, February 22, 2026—the second-highest February minimum since 2015 and the first time a February minimum has touched 19°C since 2020, and only slightly below the record set back in 2015.
According to the IMD, it's been years since Pune felt this warm at night so early in the year.
Clear skies, weather patterns pushing early summer vibes
Night and day temperatures across Pune have been running way above normal—Lohegaon hit a minimum of 23.3°C (almost 10°C higher than usual!), and even daytime highs are up by a couple degrees.
The IMD says clear skies and weather patterns are pushing these "early summer" vibes, making winter feel like a distant memory.
Unusual warmth leads to discomfort, health advisories
This unusual warmth has led to discomfort and prompted health advisories, and an awkwardly fast jump from winter to summer—so don't be surprised if you're reaching for cold drinks sooner than expected.