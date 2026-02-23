Pune records 2nd-highest February minimum temperature since 2015 India Feb 23, 2026

Pune's Shivajinagar clocked a minimum temperature of 19.2°C on Sunday, February 22, 2026—the second-highest February minimum since 2015 and the first time a February minimum has touched 19°C since 2020, and only slightly below the record set back in 2015.

According to the IMD, it's been years since Pune felt this warm at night so early in the year.