Pune restaurants raise prices 5-15% after ₹991 LPG hike

Mixed restaurant responses to LPG hike

Different spots are handling things their own way: Burger Craft is considering increasing prices on part of its menu but also rolling out a new mango-themed lineup.

At Spring Onion, dishes that use lots of LPG, like rice and gravies, may see price hikes, while starters cooked on induction might stay the same.

Some owners worry that too many increases could turn diners away, but others, like Ajinkya Udane from NRAI Pune, believe regulars will stick around as long as the food and vibes stay strong.