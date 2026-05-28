Pune school transport fares may rise 10% to 15% India May 28, 2026

If you're heading back to school in Pune next month, you might notice your bus or van fee is higher, possibly by 10% to 15%.

The local Bus and Car Owners Association says fuel prices have jumped lately, and overall maintenance costs are up by about 25% to 30%.

They'll decide on the final hike just before classes start.