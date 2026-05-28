Pune school transport fares may rise 10% to 15%
India
If you're heading back to school in Pune next month, you might notice your bus or van fee is higher, possibly by 10% to 15%.
The local Bus and Car Owners Association says fuel prices have jumped lately, and overall maintenance costs are up by about 25% to 30%.
They'll decide on the final hike just before classes start.
New safety mandates raise transport costs
New safety rules mean busses now need cameras, RFID systems, and fire extinguishers, which makes running them even pricier.
Rajan Junavane from the association suggested hybrid learning could help save on fuel.
Parents are worried about these extra costs, but officials say they'll try to find a fair solution that keeps both families and students safe.