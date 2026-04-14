Pune students filmed dancing to song tied to Madvi Hidma
A group of students in Pune landed in the spotlight after a video surfaced of them dancing to a song linked to Maoist leader Madvi Hidma.
This happened during a cultural event at the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Government Hostel, held between April 6 and 14, 2026, for Dr. Ambedkar's birth anniversary.
The performance, set to O Re Bandook Wale, has raised eyebrows because of its sensitive theme.
Social welfare officials question students
Social Welfare Department officials have spoken with the students to figure out what happened.
Assistant Commissioner Vishal Londhe shared that the hostel accommodates 1,000 boys, 85% from scheduled castes and 15% from other communities, adding that "Prima-facie, we believe they presented it innocently."
Even so, authorities are still checking if any laws were broken and considering next steps.