Pune: 24-year-old TCS techie commits suicide in washroom

A 24-year-old software engineer of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was found dead in a washroom at the Hinjewadi IT Park in Pune on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Sujal Vinod Oswal, who was working the night shift when he died. His body was discovered around 12:30am during a routine security check by a guard.

Investigation progress Initial investigation suggests suicide, betting losses involved Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Vishal Gaikwad said initial investigations suggest Oswal died by suicide. "The victim used a mobile phone charging wire to hang himself inside the washroom," he said. Further, officials suspect Oswal may have been stressed over financial losses from betting activities before his death.

Post-mortem update Family message under investigation, autopsy conducted Before taking the extreme step, Oswal had sent a message to his family members. The content of this message is currently being investigated as part of the probe. An autopsy has been conducted on Oswal's body and a preliminary report is being prepared. The police have registered an accidental death report and further action will depend on the findings of ongoing investigations.

Questioning Police to question family, colleagues as part of investigation A police officer from Hinjewadi police station said they will be recording statements of family members, colleagues, and other company officials. No foul play is suspected so far in this case.