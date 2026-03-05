'Pune to Dubai': 111 students, faculty return home
After days of uncertainty caused by the US-Israel-Iran conflict, 111 people from Pune—including 80 students and a few faculty—finally made it home from Dubai.
Their flights had been stuck because of airspace closures, but now most have returned to Pune.
Out of 184 stranded folks, some have rescheduled their trips while 54 are still waiting for help.
Two special flights arranged by Maharashtra government
The Maharashtra government stepped up by arranging two special flights from Fujairah to Mumbai on March 3.
Both landed safely that night, bringing relief to families and friends who'd been anxiously waiting for updates.
Emergency helpline set up for stranded citizens
State leaders are keeping a close eye on the situation and working with central agencies to bring everyone back.
There's also an emergency WhatsApp helpline (+971 50 365 4357) set up just for stranded citizens—a joint effort between the Maharashtra government and the Indian People's Forum in Dubai—to make sure no one feels left alone during this tense time.