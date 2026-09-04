Pune traffic police announce diversions for Dahi Handi celebrations
Heads up, Pune! Traffic police are rolling out road closures and diversions on September 4 and 5 for the Dahi Handi festivities.
Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Sandeep Bhajibhakare says these changes are all about keeping things safe and smooth as crowds gather to celebrate.
Phadke Haud diversions, Shivarkar road closure
If you're heading through Phadke Haud, expect diversions from 4pm on September 4 around Jijamata Chowk, Sonya Maruti Chowk, and Ganesh Road.
On September 5, Shivarkar Road shuts at 4pm use Constitution Chowk, Salunke Vihar Road, or Flower Valley Lane instead.
One-way routes and closures in Pune
Extra traffic rules will also pop up in Lashkar, Warje, Samarth, Bund Garden, and Kalepadal divisions: think one-way routes or full closures if crowds get big.
Best bet: check your route before you leave so you don't get stuck in festival traffic!