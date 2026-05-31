Pune tragedy kills 16 after suspected methanol and ethanol mix-up
A tragic incident in Pune has left 16 people dead after investigators suspect a methanol-ethanol mix-up may have triggered the tragedy.
Investigators say Yogesh Wankhede allegedly procured methanol, while Radheshyam Prajapati is suspected of manufacturing the liquor at Uruli Kanchan, and the tainted alcohol was then distributed across several areas.
Victims hospitalized and Yogesh Wankhede arrested
Victims suffered severe symptoms such as vomiting, blurred vision, and breathing difficulties. Many are still in the hospital.
Authorities say poor documentation and lack of oversight allowed this dangerous chemical to slip through.
Police have seized most of the remaining liquor drums and arrested Wankhede as they dig deeper into how methanol was procured and whether proper verification was followed.
This case is a stark reminder of why strict checks on hazardous chemicals matter.