Pune tragedy kills 16 after suspected methanol and ethanol mix-up

Victims hospitalized and Yogesh Wankhede arrested

Victims suffered severe symptoms such as vomiting, blurred vision, and breathing difficulties. Many are still in the hospital.

Authorities say poor documentation and lack of oversight allowed this dangerous chemical to slip through.

Police have seized most of the remaining liquor drums and arrested Wankhede as they dig deeper into how methanol was procured and whether proper verification was followed.

This case is a stark reminder of why strict checks on hazardous chemicals matter.