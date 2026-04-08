Pune woman admits killing infant to clear way for remarriage
India
A 22-year-old woman in Pune has admitted to killing her 11-month-old son, hoping it would clear the way for her to remarry.
The case came out after her estranged husband came across a photograph of her with another man and reported their son missing.
At first, she said it was an accident, but later confessed to doing it on purpose.
Woman hid baby's body in well
Investigators found that she saw her child as standing in the way of a new marriage, especially after feeling overwhelmed by his constant crying during a trip.
When her husband was away at a wedding, she killed the baby on March 8, and hid his body in a well.
She's now facing serious charges for murder and hiding evidence under India's new criminal laws.