Pune woman admits killing infant to clear way for remarriage India Apr 08, 2026

A 22-year-old woman in Pune has admitted to killing her 11-month-old son, hoping it would clear the way for her to remarry.

The case came out after her estranged husband came across a photograph of her with another man and reported their son missing.

At first, she said it was an accident, but later confessed to doing it on purpose.