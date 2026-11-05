Pune woman dies by suicide amid alleged in-laws' dowry demands
India
A young woman in Pune died by suicide on November 2, 2026, after allegedly facing ongoing dowry demands from her husband's family.
Police have arrested her father-in-law and mother-in-law, while her husband is already in custody and her sister-in-law is being sought.
The woman's brother says the family pressured her for gold and a share of their family land.
Pune woman blamed mother-in-law before hanging
The woman reportedly sent a final message blaming her mother-in-law for the harassment before she was found hanging in a flat in a neighboring building.
Her family says demands for gifts kept increasing since her marriage in 2019, especially during festivals.
Police are investigating further under provisions relating to dowry harassment and abetment of suicide.