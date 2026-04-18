Woman killed by boss' wife, daughter over extramarital affair suspicion

In a shocking incident in Pune , a 35-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her boss' wife and their minor daughter, according to a report by The Indian Express. The victim, Poonam Dinesh Mun, worked as an advocate's assistant at the office of lawyer Sanjay Sawant for three-and-a-half years. The accused are Swati Sawant (42) and her minor daughter. They allegedly suspected Mun of having an affair with Sanjay Sawant and decided to kill her.

Crime scene The shocking murder On Thursday afternoon, Swati and her minor daughter reportedly went to Sanjay's office. They allegedly tied Mun with a rope before attacking her with a bat and a sharp weapon. The lawyer also participated in the crime, according to police. When Mun didn't return home that night, her husband contacted Sanjay, who said she had gone to meet a friend.

Body found Mun's husband informed police after he couldn't reach her When Mun's husband couldn't reach her on the phone, he went to Sanjay's house at around 7:00am on Friday. There, he allegedly found his wife's body in a pool of blood and informed the police. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7) Somay Munde, along with other officials, reached the spot and arrested Swati and Sanjay. The minor was also apprehended by authorities.

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