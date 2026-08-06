Pune's Khadakwasla complex fills to 29.15 TMC after July rains
India
Pune's Khadakwasla Dam complex, which keeps the city's taps running, just hit 100% capacity thanks to some seriously heavy July rain.
This is a big jump from last year, when it was 88.93% full (25.92 TMC).
The complex covers four dams (Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon, and Temghar) and together they hold up to 29.15 TMC of water.
Bhama Askhed and Pavana near capacity
It's not just Khadakwasla: other major dams like Bhama Askhed (98.66%) and Pavana (97.14%) are also nearly at max capacity.
Pune's catchment areas saw exceptionally heavy rainfall this monsoon; Bhira alone got 7,773mm!
With more rain on the way (the IMD has issued an orange alert for August 6), officials say they're keeping a close watch on reservoir levels and operations.