Pune's Khadakwasla complex fills to 29.15 TMC after July rains

Pune's Khadakwasla Dam complex, which keeps the city's taps running, just hit 100% capacity thanks to some seriously heavy July rain.

This is a big jump from last year, when it was 88.93% full (25.92 TMC).

The complex covers four dams (Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon, and Temghar) and together they hold up to 29.15 TMC of water.