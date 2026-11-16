Pune's Varsha Turkar found stabbed in Gondia, companion detained

A 35-year-old airline worker from Pune, Varsha Turkar, was found stabbed in a forest area in Gondia district and later declared dead at Khairlanji hospital around 7pm.

She was with her male companion Nitesh Agrawal, who later informed Varsha's family that they were attacked by masked robbers in a forest, but while he escaped without a scratch, Varsha did not make it.

This raised some eyebrows and led to Agrawal being detained for questioning.