Punjab: 2 Bihari migrant workers killed by train
India
On the night of February 24, two migrant workers from Bihar—Chandan Paswan (37) and Rajan Rishi (40)—lost their lives after being struck by a train while crossing the tracks near Alipur railway crossing, about six kilometers from Mukerian, Punjab.
The police reported the incident on February 25.
Both men were trying to cross railway line
According to Assistant Sub-Inspector Malkeet Singh Bajwa, both men were trying to cross the railway line when tragedy struck.
Their families have been informed, and their bodies were sent for postmortem at Civil Hospital Mukerian.