Punjab agrees ₹2cr govt job for Parvinder Singh Jhota widow
India
After weeks of protests, the Punjab government has agreed to give ₹2 crore and a government job to the widow of Parvinder Singh Jhota, an anti-drug activist who was shot and killed last October while exposing illegal drug sales live on Facebook.
The move follows talks between Jhota's family, protest leaders, and top state officials.
Punjab govt to withdraw protester cases
Along with the compensation, cases registered against protesters are to be withdrawn, paving the way for the release of Lakha Sidhana and others jailed during demonstrations.
The government also announced ₹50 lakh and a government job to a family member of another victim, signaling efforts to address ongoing tensions in the region.