Punjab and Haryana HC awards ₹8.66L to elderly couple

Balwinder Singh payout increased to 7.14L

The court also bumped up the payout for the couple's son, Balwinder Singh, from ₹1.38 lakh to ₹7.14 lakh: both he and Shobha Rani lost their lives in the same crash caused by a negligent truck driver.

Earlier, officials dismissed the couple's claim because parents-in-law weren't seen as dependents; but this ruling changes things, showing that household contributions deserve real value and respect under law.