Punjab and Haryana HC awards ₹8.66L to elderly couple
India
Big win for recognizing unpaid work: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has awarded ₹8.66 lakh to an elderly couple after their daughter-in-law died in a road accident back in 2000.
The judges made it clear that homemakers' efforts matter, and families should get compensation for their loss, even if it's not always obvious on paper.
Balwinder Singh payout increased to 7.14L
The court also bumped up the payout for the couple's son, Balwinder Singh, from ₹1.38 lakh to ₹7.14 lakh: both he and Shobha Rani lost their lives in the same crash caused by a negligent truck driver.
Earlier, officials dismissed the couple's claim because parents-in-law weren't seen as dependents; but this ruling changes things, showing that household contributions deserve real value and respect under law.