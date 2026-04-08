Punjab and Haryana HC grants bail to Satlok Ashram's Rampal

Rampal mostly acquitted but sedition remained

Rampal's run-ins with the law started way back in 2006 with another deadly clash at Karontha Ashram.

He was eventually sentenced to life in prison for the 2014 incident but ended up being acquitted in most cases, except for sedition, which kept him locked up until now.

Even through all this, Rampal has kept a massive following and remains a big name among spiritual leaders in India.

With his release on bail, his popularity among devotees might just get another boost.