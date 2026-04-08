Punjab and Haryana HC grants bail to Satlok Ashram's Rampal
After spending more than a decade behind bars on sedition charges, Rampal, the leader of Satlok Ashram, is finally getting out on bail.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court approved his release, and he's set to walk free from Hisar Central Jail 2 soon, pending some final paperwork.
His arrest goes back to a violent 2014 standoff in Barwala, where his followers clashed with police, tragically resulting in six deaths.
Rampal mostly acquitted but sedition remained
Rampal's run-ins with the law started way back in 2006 with another deadly clash at Karontha Ashram.
He was eventually sentenced to life in prison for the 2014 incident but ended up being acquitted in most cases, except for sedition, which kept him locked up until now.
Even through all this, Rampal has kept a massive following and remains a big name among spiritual leaders in India.
With his release on bail, his popularity among devotees might just get another boost.