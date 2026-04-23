Punjab and Haryana HC stays ₹5,000 maintenance to accused wife India Apr 23, 2026

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has paused a family court order that gave ₹5,000 monthly maintenance to a woman accused of trying to set her husband on fire.

The husband challenged the payment, saying he should not have to support someone who allegedly tried to kill him.

Justice Kirti Singh made the call on Tuesday, and the next hearing is set for May 25.