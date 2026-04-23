Punjab and Haryana HC stays ₹5,000 maintenance to accused wife
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has paused a family court order that gave ₹5,000 monthly maintenance to a woman accused of trying to set her husband on fire.
The husband challenged the payment, saying he should not have to support someone who allegedly tried to kill him.
Justice Kirti Singh made the call on Tuesday, and the next hearing is set for May 25.
Wife allegedly caused 45% burns
Back in May 2020, the wife allegedly used a spirit chemical to burn her husband, leaving him with serious injuries (45% burns). She was booked under serious charges like attempted murder and causing grievous hurt with acid.
After more than a year evading arrest (and several rejected bail requests), she was finally taken into custody in October 2021.
The case is still ongoing while the husband continues medical treatment.