Punjab arhtiyas end strike after talks amid 2.5% commission demand
Punjab's commission agents, called arhtiyas, have wrapped up their weeklong strike after talks with the government and assurances from state officials.
They were protesting for a 2.5% commission on the minimum support price (MSP), which had put wheat buying in local markets on pause.
After meeting with Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian and Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal, who promised to address their concerns, the arhtiyas decided to get back to work.
Government urges cooperation amid bad weather
The government says it wants everyone, farmers and commission agents, to work together, especially since bad weather has made things tough for growers lately.
Minister Khudian encouraged open conversations, saying even informal chats can help solve problems quickly.
Arhtiya representative Vijay Kalra agreed, adding that staying focused on farmers and honest dialogue is key going forward.