Punjab arhtiyas end strike after talks amid 2.5% commission demand India Apr 08, 2026

Punjab's commission agents, called arhtiyas, have wrapped up their weeklong strike after talks with the government and assurances from state officials.

They were protesting for a 2.5% commission on the minimum support price (MSP), which had put wheat buying in local markets on pause.

After meeting with Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian and Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal, who promised to address their concerns, the arhtiyas decided to get back to work.