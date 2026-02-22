Punjab: Army man, rogue cop nabbed running Pakistan-backed heroin cartel

Punjab Police have busted a major heroin trafficking network, arresting six people, including an Army man and a dismissed police officer. The operation was led by Faridkot Police after a two-month-long jail-based interception, PTI reported. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav announced the breakthrough on social media, detailing the seizure of 4.8kg of heroin and two vehicles used in trafficking.

Investigation details Boxer is the mastermind behind the smuggling network The arrested have been identified as Jarnail Singh alias Goldy (an Indian Army soldier from Ludhiana), Amardeep Singh alias Boxer (a dismissed Punjab Armed Police employee), Dimple Rani, Ramandeep Kaur and Sarabjit Singh alias Sabba and Amritpal Singh alias Abhijot (all from Moga). Senior Superintendent of Police Pragya Jain confirmed that Boxer is the mastermind behind the smuggling network.

Operation details Police operation started after arrest of a person with weapons The police operation started after Faridkot Police arrested a person with weapons earlier. This led to an investigation that exposed the current drug trafficking network. On February 21, police stopped a Thar vehicle carrying Jarnail Singh, Sarabjit Singh, Amritpal Singh, and Ramandeep Kaur and recovered 1.08kg of heroin and ₹30,000 in drug money. During interrogation, they revealed Boxer as the mastermind behind this operation.

Seizure details Hooks on heroin packets indicate drone-dropped delivery Boxer was later traced and arrested along with Rani. From them, police recovered an XUV 500, over 3.7kg of heroin, an illegal weapon and cartridges. The police also seized two vehicles used for drug trafficking during the operation. "We found hooks on the heroin packets, indicating that the consignment was a drone-dropped delivery," SSP Jain said during a press conference.