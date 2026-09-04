Punjab assistant sub-inspector Onkar Singh dies in Mohali carbine accident
India
Onkar Singh, a 50-year-old assistant sub-inspector with Punjab Police, tragically lost his life Thursday morning after his service carbine accidentally fired while he was on security duty at retired DGP Arpit Shukla's home in Mohali.
The weapon fell to the ground and discharged when it hit the ground, causing fatal injuries.
Singh's son confirms footage, police probe
Singh had been posted in the area for the past four years and was from Khatkar Kalan in SBS Nagar. He leaves behind two daughters and a son.
Police have started an official inquiry to figure out exactly what happened, and Singh's son confirmed the police account after reviewing footage of the incident.