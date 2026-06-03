Punjab caps private school fee hikes at 5% per year
Big update for students and parents in Punjab: Private schools can now only increase their fees by up to 5% a year.
If any school raised fees by more than 15% over the past three years, they'll have to refund the extra amount.
This comes after a heartbreaking case where a student died by suicide, reportedly due to mental harassment and pressure from school staff over office and personal work and withheld results.
Bhagwant Mann says enforcement bill soon
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann says a new bill will be introduced soon to make sure schools actually follow these rules, and there will be penalties for those who don't.
The government's move comes days after the student's death in Amritsar.
Police are still searching for the accused staff members, and officials promise strict action so that students feel safer at school going forward.