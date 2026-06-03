Punjab caps private school fee hikes at 5% per year India Jun 03, 2026

Big update for students and parents in Punjab: Private schools can now only increase their fees by up to 5% a year.

If any school raised fees by more than 15% over the past three years, they'll have to refund the extra amount.

This comes after a heartbreaking case where a student died by suicide, reportedly due to mental harassment and pressure from school staff over office and personal work and withheld results.