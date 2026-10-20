Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands Parvinder Jhota probe to CBI
India
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will hand over the probe into the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota to the Central Bureau of Investigation after his family pushed for a fair and thorough probe.
Mann also doubled down on his promise to fight drug trafficking and make Punjab drug-free.
Parvinder Jhota shot confronting alleged dealer
Jhota was shot dead during a Facebook Live in Mansa on October 13 while confronting an alleged drug dealer who was later caught in Rajasthan.
The case has stirred up political tensions ahead of elections, with Jhota's family and supporters demanding accountability from the police and a transparent investigation.
The incident has put a fresh spotlight on Punjab's ongoing struggle with drugs and highlighted Jhota's work as an activist.