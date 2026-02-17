Punjab CM Mann gets bomb threat; email also sent to schools

Emails traced back to Bangladesh

Police say the emails came from Bangladesh and other countries, aiming to stir up unrest in Punjab.

Bomb squads and sniffer dogs checked all the locations but found nothing dangerous.

Essential hospital services kept running smoothly, though some non-urgent work was paused just to be safe.

Security around the hospital was also stepped up, especially since there have been similar hoaxes in nearby cities recently.

The investigation into who sent these threats is still ongoing.