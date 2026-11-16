Punjab farm fires reverse 5-year decline to nearly 6,000

Even with almost all crops harvested, stubble burning hasn't slowed down, partly because crop procurement is lagging.

Several social media accounts are full of videos showing fields on fire and no action has been taken.

Authorities have filed thousands of FIRs and fined farmers over ₹1 crore, but only part of that has been collected so far.

Meanwhile, Delhi and much of North India are feeling the effects in their air quality, and with some late crops still to be cleared, the problem isn't going away just yet.