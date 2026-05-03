Punjab farm fires spike to over 2,400 amid stubble burning
India
Punjab just saw a huge spike in farm fires, more than 2,400 cases since mid-April, which is more than twice as many as last year at this time.
Districts like Sangrur and Ferozepur have been hit especially hard.
The main reasons? Farmers are burning leftover crop stubble because lower dependence on cattle farming, higher costs of converting stubble into fodder, and lower market prices.
Punjab authorities promote residue management
Stubble burning is not just a quick fix. It actually damages the soil by wiping out important nutrients.
Last spring, Punjab saw more than 10,000 such incidents in just two months.
Now, local authorities are teaming up to promote better ways to manage crop residue and help protect both the land and air quality for everyone.