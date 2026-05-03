Punjab farm fires spike to over 2,400 amid stubble burning India May 03, 2026

Punjab just saw a huge spike in farm fires, more than 2,400 cases since mid-April, which is more than twice as many as last year at this time.

Districts like Sangrur and Ferozepur have been hit especially hard.

The main reasons? Farmers are burning leftover crop stubble because lower dependence on cattle farming, higher costs of converting stubble into fodder, and lower market prices.