Punjab farmers delay rail blockade to allow faster wheat procurement

Centre relaxes quality norms, MSP ₹2,585

To help out, the central government has relaxed grain quality standards for this season so farmers can still get the minimum support price of ₹2,585 per quintal.

Despite this step, Pandher called out Punjab's chief minister for not acting as quickly as other states.

Farmers now want wheat buying to speed up. Otherwise, they say rail protests will be back in just a few days.