Punjab farmers delay rail blockade to allow faster wheat procurement
India
Punjab's farmers' unions have decided to hold off their planned rail blockade for three days.
This move came after talks with major farmers' groups and a final warning to the government.
Sarwan Singh Pandher from Kisan Mazdoor Morcha said they are giving the government a little more time to fix slow wheat procurement, which has been delayed by bad weather.
Centre relaxes quality norms, MSP ₹2,585
To help out, the central government has relaxed grain quality standards for this season so farmers can still get the minimum support price of ₹2,585 per quintal.
Despite this step, Pandher called out Punjab's chief minister for not acting as quickly as other states.
Farmers now want wheat buying to speed up. Otherwise, they say rail protests will be back in just a few days.