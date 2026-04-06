Punjab farmers seek ₹70,000 per acre for wheat crop losses
India
Punjab's farmers are calling on the state government for urgent help after sudden rains and hailstorms destroyed wheat and maize crops, especially in Amritsar and Bathinda.
Sarwan Singh Pandher from the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee is asking for ₹70,000 per acre to cover wheat losses.
State politicians back farmers' relief
Local politicians are backing the farmers' demands.
Bikram Singh Majithia from Shiromani Akali Dal wants ₹50,000 per acre for affected areas near Majitha.
Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has reached out to the central government for a relief package, while BJP's Sunil Jakhar criticized slow state action and urged use of disaster relief funds to support struggling farmers.