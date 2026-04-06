Punjab farmers seek ₹70,000 per acre for wheat crop losses India Apr 06, 2026

Punjab's farmers are calling on the state government for urgent help after sudden rains and hailstorms destroyed wheat and maize crops, especially in Amritsar and Bathinda.

Sarwan Singh Pandher from the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee is asking for ₹70,000 per acre to cover wheat losses.