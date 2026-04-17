Punjab farmers to hold rail roko today over damaged wheat

Punjab wheat unsold, prices cut

Farmers say they're losing money fast because their wheat isn't being picked up, forcing them to sell at low prices.

KMM leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said that wheat was lying unsold in mandis and traders were forcing price cuts.

Some groups are also asking for ₹50,000 per acre as compensation for crop losses.

If the government doesn't act soon, farmers warn they might take even bigger steps.