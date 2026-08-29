Punjab government starts action against nearly 2,500 employees after strike
After a massive strike on August 27 that saw over 300,000 government employees and more than 3.5 lakh pensioners support the protest, the Punjab government has started disciplinary action against nearly 2,500 employees who were allegedly absent without authorisation.
The strike caused hospitals to pause outpatient services and left many schools and offices short-staffed.
Employees' demands stall talks in Punjab
The protest was driven by demands for the release of the pending 18% dearness allowance, return of the Old Pension Scheme, job security for contract workers, and better career progression.
With public services disrupted, opposition parties like Congress and BJP criticized the state for not resolving issues sooner.
Talks between Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and employee reps were called off when he insisted negotiations would only happen if the strike ended first.