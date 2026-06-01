Punjab government workers say police used water cannons, 9 injured
India
A protest by Punjab government workers demanding better pay and pensions got heated during the march from Phase 8 toward the chief minister's residence on Sunday, leaving nine people injured after protesters said police allegedly used water cannons to break up the march.
The group was heading toward the chief minister's residence, and three of the injured needed hospital care.
Punjab workers demand pay, pensions
Protesters want old pay scales, pension schemes, regular jobs for contract staff, an 18% dearness allowance, and rural and border-area perks restored.
They rejected a meeting with the joint principal secretary to the chief minister.
Leaders say they'll ramp up protests if their demands aren't met.