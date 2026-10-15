Punjab holds bandh after killing of Parvinder Singh Jhota
Punjab is holding a statewide bandh today after anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was killed.
The call for the shutdown came from Jhota's father and was backed by opposition parties, farmer groups, and the SGPC.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has promised tough action against those behind the murder and asked police for a thorough investigation.
Punjab leaders demand CBI probe
Political leaders across parties have joined in, demanding accountability and a deeper probe: many want the CBI to step in.
Jhota's father is calling out the government for not protecting his son, while Mann insists that everyone involved will face consequences.
The BJP is leading protests across districts, and SGPC institutions are closed in solidarity, all highlighting how urgent it feels to tackle Punjab's drug problem.