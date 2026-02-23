Punjab man shoots woman, upset over her marriage
India
A disturbing incident in Punjab's Tarn Taran district saw a man shoot Ruby Mehra on Saturday, reportedly upset over her marriage.
The attack happened while Ruby was riding pillion on a scooter with another man, and the whole thing was caught on CCTV.
Ruby is now in critical condition at an Amritsar hospital
Ruby is now in critical condition at an Amritsar hospital.
Police have identified the suspect as Karan, who allegedly harassed Ruby after her marriage.
Police said they're actively searching for Karan.