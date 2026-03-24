Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar suicide case: What we know
India
Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, manager at Punjab State Warehousing Corporation, died by suicide on March 21, 2026.
In a video recorded before his death, he said he had consumed poison because of fear of former Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar.
Randhawa's wife said the minister assaulted and threatened him to confess to taking a fake bribe.
Bhullar resigns, surrenders to police
After Randhawa's death, police booked Bhullar, his father, and an aide for abetment of suicide and intimidation.
Bhullar resigned on March 21 and surrendered to police on March 23; his aide was also arrested.
The postmortem is being closely monitored while opposition parties are demanding a CBI probe.
The case has triggered widespread calls for accountability across Punjab.