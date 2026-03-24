Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar suicide case: What we know

Bhullar resigns, surrenders to police

After Randhawa's death, police booked Bhullar, his father, and an aide for abetment of suicide and intimidation.

Bhullar resigned on March 21 and surrendered to police on March 23; his aide was also arrested.

The postmortem is being closely monitored while opposition parties are demanding a CBI probe.

The case has triggered widespread calls for accountability across Punjab.