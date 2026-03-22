Punjab minister resigns after government employee's suicide over alleged harassment India Mar 22, 2026

Punjab's Transport Minister, Laljit Singh Bhullar, resigned after Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a manager at the state warehousing corporation, died by suicide on March 21.

In a video recorded before his death, Randhawa named Bhullar and said he had consumed poison out of fear of the minister.

Separately, Randhawa's handwritten letters and complaints alleged that Bhullar had pressured him to award contracts to Bhullar's father.

Police have now filed a first information report, or FIR, against Bhullar and others on charges that include abetment of suicide.