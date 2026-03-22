Punjab minister resigns after official's suicide video surfaces
Laljit Singh Bhullar, Punjab's transport and jails minister, stepped down on March 21, 2026 after a government official, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, died by suicide and accused Bhullar of harassment in a video.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered an investigation into the case.
Who is Bhullar? His journey from farmer to minister
Bhullar is an AAP MLA from Patti with roots in farming. He made headlines in 2022 for defeating big political names and was given key portfolios.
His style, like popping out of his car sunroof during victory celebrations, earned him the nickname Udta Mantri.
He's also been in the spotlight for joining farmers' protests at Red Fort on January 26, 2021 and later apologizing for casteist remarks against a rival MLA.
The allegations, opposition's stand, and impact on Punjab politics
Randhawa alleged that Bhullar demanded a ₹10 lakh bribe and tried to blackmail him before his death—claims Bhullar denies.
The opposition wants a full CBI probe and preservation of evidence, calling this a test of AAP's promise to fight corruption.
For young voters watching Punjab politics, it's a real-time look at accountability—and how quickly things can change when serious allegations surface.