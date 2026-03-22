Punjab minister resigns after official's suicide video surfaces

Who is Bhullar? His journey from farmer to minister

Bhullar is an AAP MLA from Patti with roots in farming. He made headlines in 2022 for defeating big political names and was given key portfolios.

His style, like popping out of his car sunroof during victory celebrations, earned him the nickname Udta Mantri.

He's also been in the spotlight for joining farmers' protests at Red Fort on January 26, 2021 and later apologizing for casteist remarks against a rival MLA.