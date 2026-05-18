Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora jailed over alleged 100cr GST laundering India May 18, 2026

Punjab's Industries Minister, Sanjeev Arora, has been sent to judicial custody after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly laundering ₹100 crore using fake GST bills and shell companies tied to mobile phone trading.

His family saw him at the court for the first time since his arrest, a moment that was clearly emotional.