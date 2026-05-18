Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora jailed over alleged 100cr GST laundering
India
Punjab's Industries Minister, Sanjeev Arora, has been sent to judicial custody after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly laundering ₹100 crore using fake GST bills and shell companies tied to mobile phone trading.
His family saw him at the court for the first time since his arrest, a moment that was clearly emotional.
ED raids firms linked to Arora
The ED says firms linked to Arora made up fake GST invoices by dealing with non-existent businesses, and they've already raided spots in Delhi, Chandigarh, and Gurugram as part of their probe.
The court has allowed Arora daily access to a lawyer of his choice, with the next hearing set for May 16.