Punjab MLAs, ministers questioned at Akal Takht over anti-sacrilege law
Punjab's Sikh members of the legislative assembly and ministers showed up at the Akal Takht in Amritsar on Monday, facing questions about a new anti-sacrilege law that's stirred controversy.
The Akal Takht, which is Sikhism's top religious authority, feels the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026 crosses into religious matters and could disrupt long-standing traditions.
Non-Sikh ministers sent written statements instead, and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wasn't asked to attend.
Akal Takht says law threatens independence
Akal Takht leaders worry that parts of this law let courts scrutinize Sikh institutions, something they say threatens their independence.
Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj openly criticized the government for meddling in Sikh affairs and warned that making certain records public could put devoted Sikhs at risk.
Meanwhile, some politicians back the law for its tough stance against sacrilege, with life imprisonment as punishment.
Rebel Member of the Legislative Assembly Manpreet Singh Ayali pledged to follow whatever the Akal Takht decides next.