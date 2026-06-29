Punjab MLAs, ministers questioned at Akal Takht over anti-sacrilege law

Akal Takht says law threatens independence

Akal Takht leaders worry that parts of this law let courts scrutinize Sikh institutions, something they say threatens their independence.

Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj openly criticized the government for meddling in Sikh affairs and warned that making certain records public could put devoted Sikhs at risk.

Meanwhile, some politicians back the law for its tough stance against sacrilege, with life imprisonment as punishment.

Rebel Member of the Legislative Assembly Manpreet Singh Ayali pledged to follow whatever the Akal Takht decides next.