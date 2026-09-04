Punjab offers central pay and DA to 420,000 strikers
Punjab's government has asked 420,000 striking employees to come back to the table, offering central government-level salaries and dearness allowance (DA).
But employee unions aren't convinced: they've called this move "diversionary tactics" and want disciplinary action dropped against those who joined last week's strike before any real talks happen.
Punjab unions demand 18% DA release
Unions are demanding the immediate release of 18% pending DA and arrears, which also affects about 300,000 pensioners.
They're threatening more protests if their demands aren't met.
Meanwhile, Punjab's finance minister says over half the state's revenue already goes to salaries and pensions (way above the national average), and increasing the DA to 60% would add ₹65,000,000,000 more each year.
Still, unions plan fresh protests in September and October if things don't change.