Punjab offers central pay and DA to 420,000 strikers

Unions are demanding the immediate release of 18% pending DA and arrears, which also affects about 300,000 pensioners.

They're threatening more protests if their demands aren't met.

Meanwhile, Punjab's finance minister says over half the state's revenue already goes to salaries and pensions (way above the national average), and increasing the DA to 60% would add ₹65,000,000,000 more each year.

Still, unions plan fresh protests in September and October if things don't change.