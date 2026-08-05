Punjab pauses pursuing excess private school refunds until September 22
India
Punjab's government has hit pause on collecting extra fees back from private schools, at least until the next court date on September 22.
This comes after private school groups pushed back against a new rule that said annual private school fee hikes are capped at 5%, and institutions must refund parents when cumulative fee increases have exceeded 15% over the past three years.
July ordinance covers 7,800 schools, challenged
The July ordinance also gave local officials power to keep an eye on fee hikes at about 7,800 private schools, impacting more than 3.2 million students.
Private schools say making them pay back old fees breaks state law and is unfair, especially since the rule was announced right before an assembly session.
Now, everyone's waiting to see what happens in court next month.