Punjab police accused of helping FBI wanted Shehnaz Singh escape

The officers, Inspector Prabhjit Singh, ASI Lakhwinder Singh, ASI Gurwinder Singh, Head Constable Harkanwal Singh, and Constable Dharminder Singh, have been suspended and are under investigation. Authorities say their actions made it easier for Bhinder to escape. The case is now being handled by a senior police official.

Shehnaz Singh linked to cocaine smuggling

Bhinder has been linked to a cocaine smuggling operation running from Colombia to North America, using a Canadian business as cover since 2014.

His arrest in March 2026 (last March) was seen as a big win against international drug trafficking—but with authorities fearing he had fled the country, the story is far from over.