Punjab Police arrest 9 over 2 alleged ISI-linked terror groups
Punjab Police just took down two terror groups allegedly linked to Pakistan's ISI, arresting nine people, including four minors.
The suspects were reportedly told by foreign-based ISI handlers to scout security sites, get illegal weapons, and stir up trouble in the area.
Police seize explosives, uncover Paytm transactions
Police seized gasoline bombs, pistols, live cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle during the raids.
Surveillance cameras set up near railway tracks were also found, with footage allegedly being shared with foreign handlers.
The investigation kicked off with two arrests and grew as police uncovered more links; financial transactions linked to the installation of surveillance cameras were allegedly carried out through Paytm by inmate Sukhdev Singh on the instructions of fellow inmate Harman Singh alias Hammu.
Three FIRs have been filed as police keep digging into the wider network behind these modules.