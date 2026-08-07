Punjab Police arrest 9 over 2 alleged ISI-linked terror groups

Police seized gasoline bombs, pistols, live cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle during the raids.

Surveillance cameras set up near railway tracks were also found, with footage allegedly being shared with foreign handlers.

The investigation kicked off with two arrests and grew as police uncovered more links; financial transactions linked to the installation of surveillance cameras were allegedly carried out through Paytm by inmate Sukhdev Singh on the instructions of fellow inmate Harman Singh alias Hammu.

Three FIRs have been filed as police keep digging into the wider network behind these modules.