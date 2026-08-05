Punjab Police bust ISI-backed terror modules, arrest 9 including minors
India
Big news from Punjab: Police have busted two ISI-backed terror modules, arresting nine people, including four minors.
These groups were reportedly planning to stir up trouble and carry out terror-related activities, conduct surveillance of security installations, procure illegal weapons and disturb public peace.
Police allege ISI handlers recruited youth
According to police, ISI handlers based abroad were recruiting local youth for these plots.
The group was told to watch security sites, get illegal weapons, and create unrest.
Officers even found surveillance cameras near railroad tracks, with footage allegedly shared with foreign handlers.
The investigation is still on, but police have already seized pistols, gasoline bombs, and live cartridges from those arrested.