Punjab Police conduct 501 raids, arrest 202 in anti-gangster drive
India
Punjab Police just pulled off a huge anti-gangster operation: 501 raids across all districts in a single day, ending with 202 arrests.
This is all part of an ongoing anti-gangster crackdown launched earlier this year by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to break up criminal networks that have been troubling the state.
Yudh Nashian Virudh yields 112 arrests
Alongside the gangster crackdown, police are running Yudh Nashian Virudh, an anti-drug campaign that's already led to 112 drug-related arrests and the seizure of heroin, tablets, and cash.
Both efforts aim to make Punjab safer by going after crime from all angles.