Punjab Police conduct 501 raids, arrest 202 in anti-gangster drive India Apr 08, 2026

Punjab Police just pulled off a huge anti-gangster operation: 501 raids across all districts in a single day, ending with 202 arrests.

This is all part of an ongoing anti-gangster crackdown launched earlier this year by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to break up criminal networks that have been troubling the state.