Punjab Police foil planned high-profile targeted shootings in Ladowal, Ludhiana

Police seize 3 pistols 11 cartridges

During the raid, police found three illegal pistols, 11 live cartridges, and a motorcycle linked to their activities.

Ankush already had a record for attempted murder in Goraya.

According to Commissioner Swapan Sharma, these arrests not only broke up an international gang supplying weapons but also prevented serious crimes.

The investigation is still on as police track down more of the network's connections.