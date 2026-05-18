Punjab Police foil planned high-profile targeted shootings in Ladowal, Ludhiana
India
Punjab Police just stopped a major crime before it happened by arresting two men in Ludhiana's Ladowal area.
The suspects, Anuraj (also known as Gaurav Masih) and Ankush from Phillaur, were reportedly taking orders from handlers based in Germany and Dubai, aiming to carry out high-profile targeted shootings.
Police seize 3 pistols 11 cartridges
During the raid, police found three illegal pistols, 11 live cartridges, and a motorcycle linked to their activities.
Ankush already had a record for attempted murder in Goraya.
According to Commissioner Swapan Sharma, these arrests not only broke up an international gang supplying weapons but also prevented serious crimes.
The investigation is still on as police track down more of the network's connections.