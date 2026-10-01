Punjab Police inspector Sunit Rani dismissed over ₹50,000 bribe allegation
India
Punjab Police Inspector Sunit Rani has been kicked out of the force after being alleged to have taken a ₹50,000 bribe.
She was booked on September 26 by the Vigilance Bureau while working as station house officer at Kot Ise Khan in Moga.
The top cop, Nilambari Jagdale, said Rani's actions hurt the department's reputation and could not be ignored.
Sunit Rani faced prior bribery accusations
This is not the first time Rani has faced trouble. She had already been accused of taking bribes from people linked to narcotics and misusing her position, even after being warned.
Her dismissal under Punjab Police Rules and Article 311 is meant to show that corruption will not fly in the police force and to help rebuild public trust in law enforcement.