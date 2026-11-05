Punjab police seize Israeli Uzi submachine guns, heroin in Amritsar
Big news from Punjab: police claim this is their first-ever seizure of Israeli-made Uzi submachine guns during a major raid in Amritsar.
Alongside the guns, they found 34kg of heroin, hand grenades, and live ammunition. 16 people were arrested. Police believe they're part of a terror-gangster network.
Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal leads statewide crackdown
The operation was led by Senior Superintendent Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal and is part of a broader crackdown on gangs and drug trafficking in the state.
Early investigations suggest the suspects were working with foreign handlers who supplied these high-powered weapons for crime and violence.
The heroin was picked up across Gharinda and Lopoke (areas already linked to recent shootings).
Police file FIRs and probe networks
Police have filed separate FIRs for the drugs and weapons, and they're digging deeper into this network's connections.
This bust highlights just how serious organized crime has become in Punjab, and why police are stepping up their fight against it.